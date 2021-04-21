Donald Trump continues to play a crucial role with the Republicans after his presidency. His influence can be seen in the independent investigation of the storming of the US Capitol.

Washington, DC – In early January, the images from the US Capitol caused consternation worldwide. Supporters: inside the then President Donald Trump attacked the symbol of American democracy after his speech. At the address Trump had again voiced the unproven accusation of electoral fraud and urged his fans to march to the Capitol and “fight for the devil”.

After the attack, the US Congress sought an independent investigation into the events at the Capitol. This seems to be according to a report in the daily newspaper Washington Post however not to be easy. Donald Trump’s continued power repeatedly prevents a fact-based investigation.

“A compromise was necessary” – Nancy Pelosi tries to set up an external commission

Republican MPs insisted that the role of left groups must be investigated, reports the Washington Post. Donald Trump and other Republicans blamed the Antifa for the attack on the Capitol. It is far more likely, however, that right-wing extremist groups and supporters of the then US president were responsible for the attack, reports the Washington Post.

Last week, a proposal for an external commission was presented by the Democratic spokeswoman for the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi – and then presented to the Republicans. The commission is to investigate who is responsible for the attack in Washington DC. A previous proposal was rejected by the Republican MPs. The composition corresponds to very democratic ideas. According to the Washington Post wrote Pelosi in a letter to her democratic colleagues: “A compromise was necessary”.

“Real Dilemma” – Will Republicans Agree to an Independent Investigation?

In Trump’s speech at the conservative CPAC conference, he announced that the Republicans would recapture the House and Senate from the Democrats in the next election. “And then a Republican president will make a triumphant return to the White House. I wonder who that will be. I wonder who it will be, “he said to his followers: inside, who shouted” We love you “, reported CNN.

Trump’s power remains strong, so there is little to suggest that Republican politicians will support an independent investigation in Congress, the reports Washington Post “We have a real dilemma ahead of us,” said political scientist Norman Ornstein to the newspaper. The goal of Trump’s supporters: inside is to “discredit any investigation, to deny any connection to either Donald Trump or to members of Congress” that may have played a role in inciting the attack on the US Capitol. During the investigation so far, a report by Inspector General Michael A. Bolton also found that the Capitol Police were informed of a possible attack and had not prepared adequately. (dp)