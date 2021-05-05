Madrid shot only one once at the door before him Chelsea a week ago. And it didn’t in no chance in september 2019, against PSG, in the first game of the Champions League of that course. They are the two worst records of the team in 18 years and both times it was Thomas tuchel who led his adversary. So by now you must be aware of the difficulty of the battle of England that you fight today (follow the game live on AS.com).

Tuchel, who came to rehearse with ten drawings different in the PSG, has found two that he invariably repeats in the Chelsea: the 3-4-2-1 that he used in the first leg, and the 3-4-1-2 of the last game in the Premier, against Fulham. That plan has kept him almost invulnerable because gegenpressing works wonderfully with him. (high pressure for quick recovery, with special intensity in the center lane) that Klopp, Nagelsmann, Flick (in extreme version) and himself have cultivated in recent years. Is the action versus possession, because with less ball and fewer passes, he forced Madrid to make 20 clearances, most of them in limbo. And he shot five more times.

With Rüdiger recovered (will play with mask), it is possible that repeat scheme and alignment. In fact, on Saturday, against Fulham, he booked five starters in Valdebebas: Rüdiger himself, Azpilicueta, Pulisic and his two midfielders, Jorginho Y Kanté, alpha and omega of your project. The Frenchman played the last 24 minutes because Tuchel cannot do without him. “Even my mother loves him,” he came to say in his early days as a ‘blue’ coach. The only pending question is the tip. There Abramovich left a lot of money this summer in two footballers who offer doubts. Werner, who made a rude mistake at Di Stéfano, has scored one less goal than Abraham and the same goals as Giroud playing three more times. Y Havertz, author of a double on Saturday, is in the same: eight points and too many ups and downs. Tuchel will have to decide on one of the two, because Mount and Pulisic seem safe.

The magnificent

He too Madrid pulled their conclusions of the going. In a study of middle positions during the game, it is appreciated that It was better when delayed Modric and Kroos to start the game and advanced to his sides, Odriozola and Marcelo. In fact, during the second half, Casemiro was the most advanced midfielder on the team. The entrance of Hazard, who played further behind Vinicius, also helped. It was clear that Madrid equalized the lawsuit when he lowered his heart rate, because no this to accept orders in the physical terrain.

In any case, Zidane you will have to measure whether rest or inactivity weighs more. The Frenchman booked Modric and Kroos, the two players with the most load of matches on the team. Kroos only played one of the last five games, precisely against Chelsea, and he was visibly touched. Mendy, who returns, has not played for three weeks. Valverde, for the coronavirus, too. In fact, Stamford Bridge was his first training session with the group in almost twenty days. And Ramos, the team’s spiritual guide, has not played a game with Madrid since March 16 (he did have two moments with the Selection in World Cup duels at the end of that month). This season he has played 20 games, by far the worst record of his career, after two knee injuries, two muscle injuries, a trauma, a gastroenteritis and the coronavirus. Still, it is possible that necessary today: good as third central (with Varane injured only three remain) if Zidane orders the team as in the first leg or as Militao couple in a rear of four if Nacho acts as a right back.

Benzema, without help

That is where the shots could go, with Valverde What fourth midfielder along with the magnificent three, Benzema and a companion to be decided. Or two if the coach does not dare with Valverde, although none of them has finished convincing. In fact, the Frenchman has scored 28 goals and between Vinicius, Asensio, Hazard, Rodrygo and Mariano they add 17, the same as Valverde, Modric, Casemiro and Kroos. A worrying question considering that the Madrid this forced to mark. Of the 47 games of the course, only in four has he been left without doing it, but three of them he played in the last month.

Tuchel has not lost still in five confrontations with him Madrid (one win and four draws), but the white team has been undefeated for 19 games and was able to eliminate Liverpool, which has better offensive and defensive records than Chelsea in the Premier, although fewer points. Y Zidane result almost infallible in the competition: he has made it through eleven of the twelve heats he played, including three semi-finals. The experience of the Frenchman and his group and the empty stands at Stamford Bridge are worth as much as Pulisic’s goal at Valdebebas.

