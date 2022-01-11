Home page politics

divide

US President Joe Biden campaigns for a reform of the electoral law in Atlanta. © Patrick Semansky / AP / dpa

For the first time, US President Joe Biden described the storming of the Capitol a year ago as a coup. During an appearance in Atlanta, Biden campaigns for a reform of the electoral law.

Washington – US President Joe Biden described the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of his predecessor Donald Trump a year ago as an “attempted coup”.

They tried to undermine democracy and steal the election, said Biden on Tuesday in Atlanta, Georgia. There were forces “who tried a coup, a coup against the rightly expressed will of the American voters,” said Biden.

So far, Biden had mostly referred to the events of January 6, 2021 as an “insurrection”, but did not speak directly of an attempted coup. The violent forces that stormed the seat of the US Congress were “authorized and encouraged” by the ex-president, who was defeated at the ballot box, in order to overturn the result by force, said Biden. The peaceful change of power was only interrupted by the attack and not prevented. “But the victory of democracy was not certain,” added Biden.

Biden calls for reform of the US Senate

The president campaigned in Atlanta for an electoral law that his Democrats want to get through the Senate. “I support changing Senate rules – in whatever way necessary – to prevent a minority of Senators from blocking franchise reform,” Biden said.

So far he had only said that he supported efforts to make the use of the “filibuster” procedure more difficult. The rule enables a minority to block bills proposed by the majority. The regulation, which in principle has been in place for more than 100 years, states that 60 of the 100 senators must agree to an end to the debate in the case of bills so that a vote can take place.

more on the subject Documents on Capitol attack: Trump moves to Supreme Court Lidl removes beef from Brazil from its range Biden is threatened with big failure: How a party friend lets the US president run into the knife

“We have to stand together strongly to ensure that January 6th does not mark the end of democracy, but the beginning of a renaissance for our democracy,” said Biden. dpa