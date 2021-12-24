D.he former US President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court over the release of documents in the course of the investigation into the attack on the Capitol. Trump’s lawyers said Thursday that the House Special Committee’s request was “extraordinarily far-reaching” and an “unprecedented encroachment on the privilege of the executive branch.” The committee reacted with incomprehension to Trump’s renewed attempt to keep the documents under lock and key. “Delay would seriously hurt the special committee and the public,” it said in a statement. The documents requested are now needed to determine the direction of the investigation.

Trump’s application to the Supreme Court came two weeks after the Columbia Circuit District Court of Appeals ruled that the former president had no basis to contest current President Joe Biden’s decision. Biden had previously stated that the files owned by the executive branch should not come under executive privilege in this case and that it was in the best interests of the nation to hand them over to Congress.

The House of Representatives Special Committee has requested the National Archives, the US agency that holds Trump’s files in the White House, to provide visitor logs, telephone logs and the written exchanges between its advisors. The committee said it needed the documents to understand what role Trump may have played in fueling the violence related to the storming of the Capitol on January 6 this year.