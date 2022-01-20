The Supreme Court ruled that the former President could not refuse to provide documents to the Capitol Storming Committee. Trump is fighting with all his might against handing over the papers.

Ex-President Trump must not withhold documents on the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Image: AFP

DAccording to a decision by the Supreme Court, former US President Donald Trump cannot refuse to hand over documents to the committee investigating the storming of the Capitol. The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an emergency request by Trump to stay an order of a lower court by a majority of eight of the nine judges.

Ex-President Trump invoked the so-called executive privilege in court. This is the President’s prerogative to keep certain information secret. However, a federal court had ordered the release of the estimated 800 pages of documents to the House Committee. The court had said executive privilege was there to protect the government, not a person who was no longer president. The privilege does not exist “for all time,” it said in November.

The way for publication is now paved

President Joe Biden has consented to the release of the information by the National Archives to the Committee. The Supreme Court’s decision should now pave the way for the release of documents from Trump’s time in the White House. The panel plans to complete its investigation before the November congressional election.

After an inciting speech by Trump, his supporters stormed the seat of the US Congress in Washington on January 6, 2021 to prevent confirmation of Biden’s election victory. The attack killed five people and injured dozens. The attack on the heart of US democracy shook the country.