DFormer Vice President Mike Pence sharply criticized Donald Trump on Saturday. In connection with the storming of the Capitol, in which hundreds of Trump supporters forcibly entered the seat of the US Congress, Pence said in a speech at the “Gridiron” journalism club in Washington that Trump was “wrong” and “no right”. to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election.

Sofia Dreisbach North American political correspondent based in Washington.

“History will hold Trump accountable,” he continued. The former president put Pence’s family and “everyone in the Capitol that day” in danger.

Pence, as President of the Senate, was tasked with formally confirming the outcome of the November 2020 election that Trump lost. On January 6, 2021, supporters of the President-elect stormed the seat of Parliament to stop the proceedings. Trump had previously openly called on his deputy to block confirmation of the election. On that January 6, he wrote on Twitter that Pence “didn’t have the guts to do what should have been done.” The rioters had chanted, “Hang Mike Pence.”

In his speech on Saturday evening, Pence also gave another indication of his expected candidacy for the 2024 presidential election. It was reported last week that he had not wanted to commit himself to supporting any of the possible candidates. “Let me get this straight today: I will wholeheartedly and unreservedly support the Republican nominee for President — if I am.”

Speeches at the “Gridiron” club are usually joking in tone. On the storming of the Capitol, however, Pence had said he would not joke about the subject.