Washington DC – It’s a rather egregious suspicion: Was Donald Trump Jr.., Son of the then US Presidents *, actively involved in planning the violent storm on the Capitol? Several US media reports of a meeting in one Trump Hotel on the evening of January 5th, the evening before Inauguration * of the new US President Joe Biden * and the day the protests before Capitol escalated.

Donald Trump Junior defends his father with aggressive words – how far has he gone?

Donald Trump Jr. was right after the US election * with aggressive tones in favor of his father Donald Trump * noticed.

On Video now relates it to a meeting in a hotel Trumps on January 5th. In it reports as Trump supporters Daniel Beck announced that about 15 people should have discussed and announced “big events” for the next day.

“I have the day in Trump Hotel With Rudi Giuliani, Donald Trump Junior and some Senators spent. We have seen firsthand what to expect for tomorrow. A lot of people are expected in DC, a lot will happen, just wait and see, ”he speaks into his cell phone. Daniel Beck is an entrepreneur and fell in love with social networks conspiracy theory Statements on. Among other things, he classifies the Biden administration as unlawful and speaks out in favor of establishing a parallel state Trump out.

BREAKING NEWS: In Video, Txtwire CEO Daniel Beck Says “Several” Senators Attended January 5 Pre-Insurrection War Council at Trump International Hotel, Suggesting That at Least Two Senators (Besides Tommy Tuberville) Remain Undiscovered pic.twitter.com/Kr2xqWytoH – Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 27, 2021

US attorney: Trump’s team has planned that “maximum pressure” will be applied on January 6th

It is the US lawyer, writer, and political analyst, Seth Abramsonwho researches particularly deeply to what extent closest confidants Trumps into the storm on that Capitol were involved *. He’s gathered that Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr.. Made a phone call on the evening of January 5th. At the other end of the line: Ali Alexander. That counts as Right-wing extremist and one of the chief strategists behind the storm on that Capitol* on January 6th.

Abramson means the January 5th meeting – at the Donald Trump Jr.. was demonstrably present – as the most important piece of the puzzle in the question of Trumps Guilty of the January 6th riot. “Not only does it appear that Trump’s team helped coordinate the January 6th events, but also that maximum ‘pressure’ should be applied.” He believes that the senators present were aware that it wasn’t just about political pressure.

The impeachment proceedings against Trump are still ongoing, even though he is no longer president – of all people, his ardent supporter, the "Capitol Shaman" now wants to testify against Trump.