FAZ newsletter for Germany Every morning our editors classify the most important topics of the day. Relevant, current and entertaining.

At the hearing it became clear again that the authorities were not only insufficiently prepared for the violence, but that they could also have been better prepared. Sund testified that he only learned of the FBI’s note this week, which had warned of rioting prior to the certification of the election result in Congress. The so-called “Norfolk Memo” is said to have reached the Capitol Police, but Sund and others did not see it. Why that was so remained unclear.

The Washington Post first reported the document in mid-January, which came from the FBI’s Norfolk, Virginia office. It refuted the original assurances of the authorities that they were not aware of the danger situation. In the memo of January 5, citing the online meeting places of the right-wing scene, it was warned that right-wing extremists were planning acts of violence in Washington the next day and dubbed them with the word “war”. The declared aim was to disrupt the democratic process – on January 6, Congress would formally read out the election results from the states and thereby confirm them.

“We’ll get our president or we’ll die.”

According to the FBI warning, an Internet forum where right-wing extremists were planning their trip to the capital said, “Be ready to fight. Congress needs to hear how glass splinters, how doors are kicked and how the blood of their BLM and Pantifa slave soldiers is spilled. Get violent. Stop calling this a march or a rally or a protest. Go ready for a war. We’ll get our president or we’ll die. ”Before this memo became known, Steven D’Antuono, the FBI chief for the City of Washington, said there had been no evidence of planned acts of violence. He then said at a press conference that the information could not be used because the threats could not have been assigned to any specific person.