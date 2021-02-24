C.aptain Carneysha Mendoza was among the police officers who were supposed to drive back the right-wing mob on January 6th. Security forces were ill-prepared and outnumbered when hundreds entered the Capitol. In the end, five people were dead, including a police officer.
Mendoza described to the Senate on Tuesday how she and her colleagues had tried in vain to keep the rioters out of the hallways and meeting rooms. The skin of her face burned because the intruders sprayed gas, the police officer said. “I continued towards the rotunda, where I saw a heavy smoke-like residue in the air and smelled what I thought was military-grade tear gas, a familiar smell.” The attackers sprayed the gas and sprayed fire extinguishers at the same time, according to Mendoza. “Many officers have been exposed to the gas, which is worse inside than outside,” she said. “I have chemical burns on my face that have not healed to this day.”
Her arm was almost broken in the scuffle with the perpetrators. Why the policewoman and her colleagues got into this situation and the attackers were able to penetrate the offices and meeting rooms, the Senate wants to clarify with its own investigation. Several former security chiefs answered questions from the senators on Tuesday, including resigning Capitol Police chief Steven Sund.