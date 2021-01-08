B.Despite all the surprise from the events in Washington and with all understanding for reaching for the most drastic vocabulary: It was not a “coup attempt”, as it was immediately called. Isn’t there a coup with parts of the military on the side of the attackers, radio stations being occupied, streets being blocked? Where would the replacement government have been? Where is the attack on the state as an organization? Wearers of made-up antlers, who state the profession of “Qanon shaman”, as seen among right-wing radicals, give little reason to assume that a takeover of power is imminent. In the Senate, prominent supporters of Trump fell away, willy-nilly and at the last minute, but from him.

Despite the violence, the explosives and the battering rams, the main weapons of the troublemakers were the smartphones with which selfies were taken. Domestic terrorism, a second term often used, took more than a violent attempt to disrupt an important parliamentary session in the Capitol, singular as it is in American history. Unless one defines a terrorism that is not aimed at material horror, but entirely at symbolic destruction. Many of the rioters were walking around the Capitol as if it were Monument Open Day. The fact that someone was photographed cheering on the statue of Gerald R. Ford (see our picture) gives an idea of ​​how much it was about taking pictures and howling. There was no political awareness of who Gerald R. Ford was, namely certainly not a sworn witness for the citizens of Trump. It was about showing others that you were there.

Even “insurrection”, that is, uprising, or “sedition”, that is, riot, does not meet the social purpose of this action. The coup was aimed at the degradation of an institution, the production of images in the mass media and on the Internet, and the destruction of the moment when the new president was to be confirmed.

Still a good thirty million Americans

This is not only remarkable because of the inadequate security of the Capitol, which made this possible. Trump and his family have lived for years from the fact that the rest just don’t think it’s possible or don’t think about what they will do shortly afterwards. Michelle Obama’s sentence “When they go low, we go high” honors them, but has an open flank when dishonor is completely indifferent. Imagine if the militarily disguised had actually decided on “domestic terrorism” of a material nature. The complicated Washington police and house rules would then have been no excuse.

So it is not so threatening that a violent takeover of power was emerging in the United States. It is threatening that, according to surveys, around half of Republicans find the right-wing “walk-in” with people in T-shirts that read “Auschwitz Camp” and those who spread out in the chair of the parliamentary chairperson okay. One might say: only half the Republicans left. But based on Trump’s voter numbers, that would still be a good thirty million Americans.