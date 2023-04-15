Bolsonaro previously denied having anything to do with the disturbances and condemned them. President Lula has accused his predecessor of encouraging supporters in speeches.

Bolsonaro, 68, spent three months in the United States after his defeat. He must now answer to investigations into his attacks on Brazil’s voting system and his role in the storming. Even after his defeat, he has questioned the outcome of the election, just as his American kindred spirit Donald Trump did in the United States with low-evidence fraud allegations.