From: Patrick Mayer

A year after storming the US Capitol, US President Joe Biden blames his predecessor Donald Trump for the riots in Washington. The head of government becomes very clear.

Munich / Washington – The images from a year ago have burned themselves into the collective American memory: the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021 *. US President Joe Biden * sharply criticized his predecessor Donald Trump * in a speech on the occasion of the first anniversary.

He promised to defend US democracy against attack. Never before in history had a US president tried “to prevent a peaceful transfer of power” after an election defeat, said Biden on Wednesday, January 6, 2022, in the US Congress with a view to Trump. He referred in particular to Trump’s often refuted claim that the presidential election of November 2020 had been massively cheated, the so-called “Big Lie”.

Joe Biden, President of the United States, speaks in the Statuary Hall of the United States Capitol on the anniversary of the storming of the United States Capitol. © Drew Angerer / dpa

Storming of the US Capitol: President Joe Biden blames predecessor Donald Trump

Before Biden, his vice-president Kamala Harris * had spoken. “They didn’t just want to destroy a building,” said Harris, referring to the riots in Washington at the time: “Your attack was aimed at the values ​​of our country.” who want to destroy our democracy, are successful ”, she said and warned against“ chaos and violence ”. Hundreds of radical Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington * on January 6, 2021, when Biden’s victory in the presidential election of November 2020 was to be certified there. The storming of the seat of Congress with five dead caused horror worldwide and is considered a black day in the history of US democracy.

He did this because power is more important to him than principles.

Biden attacked Trump directly several times in his speech. “The former President of the United States of America created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election,” said Biden in the Statue Room of the US Capitol. “He did this because he values ​​power more than principles. Because he considers his own interests to be more important than the interests of his country, the interests of America. And because his injured ego is more important to him than our democracy and our constitution. He cannot accept that he has lost. ”The US and the world are today in a“ battle between democracy and autocracy, ”said the President of the United States, promising:“ I will defend this nation. I will not allow anyone to hold a knife to democracy’s throat. “

Storming of the US Capitol: Donald Trump reacts to attack by Joe Biden

Ex-President of the USA: Donald Trump. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

Donald Trump’s reaction was not long in coming. The former US President * immediately struck back. Biden is destroying the United States with his policies, Trump wrote in a message his spokeswoman Liz Harrington spread on Twitter. On the first anniversary of the attack, Biden used the name Trump “in an attempt to further divide the country. The only purpose of this political theater is to distract attention from the fact that Biden has utterly and utterly failed. “

The USA no longer has borders, the coronavirus pandemic * is out of control, America is no longer independent of energy, inflation is rampant, the military is in chaos, and the US withdrawal from Afghanistan is “perhaps the most embarrassing day” of the long History of the United States, explained Trump. Once again, the Republican ex-president claimed without any basis that he had been fraudulently deprived of victory in the 2020 presidential election. (pm) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA