From: Erkan Pehlivan

Turkey’s rapprochement with the West upsets Russia. That is why the Kremlin has already taken three radical steps against Turkey.

Ankara – The case of the Turkish merchant ship “Şükrü Okan” stormed by Russian special forces in the Black Sea is occupying the Turkish opposition. opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroğlu (CHP) accuses the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan concealment in the matter.

“The recordings of Russian soldiers attack the Turkish ship Şükrü Okan in the Black Sea were leaked to the press by the Russian Defense Ministry. Only then did our population become aware of the development. The palace state has not commented on the issue. Why actually,” asks Kilicdaroglu on the short message service X (formerly Twitter).

The Turkish government claims that Russia has been “adequately warned”.

The “Communications Directorate” attached to the Turkish President rejects the accusation of having been inactive. Reports about it are “manipulation”. In a message, the authority tries to downplay the explosiveness. “Even though the owner of the ship named Şükrü Okan is Turkish, the ship is not a Turkish flag ship. Under international law, the flag state is more important than the ship’s name or the nationality of the crew. Despite all this, after the intervention on the ship, the interlocutors in the Russian Federation were duly warned to avoid such initiatives, which would escalate tensions in the Black Sea.”

In addition, the ship was not in Turkish but in international waters. However, the authority conceals both who the “interlocutors” were and how they were “appropriately” warned.

Russia attacks Ukrainian turbine maker for Turkish drones

Russia had previously attacked the Ukrainian turbine manufacturer Motor Sich. The company is important for the Turkish defense industry, the turbines are installed in the Turkish attack helicopter “Atak II”. Motor Sich also supplies the Turkish one Drone manufacturer Baykar, which also produces the bestseller “Bayraktar TB2”..

Russia warns Türkiye over rapprochement with West

According to experts, both the storming of the Turkish merchant ship and the attack on the Ukrainian turbine manufacturer are a warning to the Türkiye. “We consider the Russian missile attack on Motor Sich as a symbolic Russian warning reflecting Russia’s dissatisfaction with some Turkish initiatives,” a senior Turkish diplomat told Defense News.

Former diplomat Ömer Murat also sees the attack on Motor Sich and the storming of the Şükrü Okan as a warning to Ankara. The first warning, however, was the end of the grain agreement. “In response, Putin initially withdrew from the grain deal, which Erdogan presented to the world as his own diplomatic success story. This also had advantages for Turkey, such as the delivery of cheap grain,” Murat said in an interview IPPEN.MEDIA.

Economic problems in Turkey

According to Murat, the rapprochement with the West was forced. “Economic problems” have forced the country to normalize strained relations with the West. And the economic figures confirm that. With inflation officially at over 47 percent, which experts even consider to be glossed over, and the currency depreciation of the Turkish lira, the frustration among the population is increasing massively. Erdogan, on the other hand, had in his election campaign for the time after Türkiye election promised a “century of Türkiye” in May. He doesn’t seem to believe that himself. “Inshallah we will stop the bad career on March 31,” said Erdogan at a parliamentary group meeting in early August. (Erkan Pehlivan)