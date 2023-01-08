NAfter several hours, according to media reports, security forces in Brazil regained control of Congress, the Supreme Court and the government seat Palácio do Planalto in Brasília. Special forces from the military police and the presidential guard cleared the buildings stormed by radical supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, as the state Agência Brasil reported on Sunday.

The demonstrators then gathered in parking lots and the lawn in front of the National Congress. Dozens of suspects were arrested. By the evening, 30 people had been taken into custody, the news portal G1 reported, citing the Supreme Court.

Armored vehicles and helicopters

On Sunday afternoon (local time), angry supporters of the voted-out Bolsonaro stormed the Congress, the Supreme Court and the Palácio do Planalto seat of government. It took hours for the police to bring the situation under control. The military police used armored vehicles, and helicopters circled over the government district. TV showed Bolsonaro supporters pulling a mounted policeman from his horse and beating him.

Men with Brazilian flags walked through hallways and offices, as broadcast on TV Globo on Sunday. It was also broadcast there how they smashed the windows of the facade in the congress and penetrated into the entrance hall. The Senate and the House of Representatives are located in the Congress building.







Hundreds of demonstrators had previously entered the Parliament premises and climbed onto the roof of the building. Their number was estimated at around 3000. Police used pepper spray and stun grenades but were unable to stop supporters of former right-wing leader Bolsonaro.

Lula condemns storming

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was not in Brasília at the time of the attack. He had traveled to the city of Araraquara in the state of São Paulo to find out about the consequences of the severe storms in the region. He condemned the attack; “All vandals will be found and punished,” said the head of state on Sunday. “We will also find out who funded it.” By decree, Lula ordered that the federal government assume responsibility for public safety in Brasília.







Lula went on to say that the protesters could be called Nazis and Fascists and that the left had never staged an episode similar to this one in Brazil. “You will see that democracy guarantees the right to liberty and freedom of expression, but also requires that people respect the institutions that have been created to strengthen democracy.”

Bolsonaro’s party also condemned the attacks. “Today is a sad day for the Brazilian nation. We cannot agree to the storming of the National Congress,” Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party (PL) leader Valdemar Costa Neto said in a video. “All orderly demonstrations are legitimate. But chaos has never been a principle of our nation. We strongly condemn this behavior. The law must be enforced to strengthen our democracy.”

US President Biden is monitoring the situation closely

The US government also commented on the situation in Brasília. US President Joe Biden called the storm “outrageous” during a visit to the state of Texas on Sunday, according to his spokeswoman. Biden’s National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, wrote on Twitter: “The United States condemns any attempt to undermine democracy in Brazil.” President Biden is monitoring the situation closely. “Our support for Brazil’s democratic institutions is unwavering,” Sullivan said. Democracy in Brazil will not be shaken by violence.