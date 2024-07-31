Stormgate Launch Trailer reminds us that the strategy game developed by Frost Giant Studios will be available on Steam in early access starting from August 13, in free-to-play format, but users who have purchased any package can access the experience already now.
Set against the backdrop of a war-torn planet, we will have to lead an army of human soldiers and robotic units in an attempt to repel the ferocious invasion of two alien factions, which are also in conflict with each other.
Made by a team that includes some of the StarCraft 2 and Warcraft 3 developersStormgate offers an exciting real-time strategy experience where we can take part in challenging clashes between the three forces on the field.
Who will win? The Human Vanguard, the Infernal Host or the Celestial ArmadaWe can find out by playing the single player campaign or by trying our hand at the various multiplayer modes included in the package, with cooperative or competitive mechanics.
We tried it!
We tried out Stormgate a few weeks ago, finding the The game’s asymmetric gameplay is very well thought outsome interesting ideas regarding the alien faction, and an editor that seems to have great potential.
Although powered by the powerful Unreal Engine 5however, the title from Frost Giant Studios does not express much personality and could have some difficulty positioning itself within the current market, which is not exactly benevolent towards this kind of RTS.
Of course, even though Stormgate’s structure is well tested, it relies on a whole series of attentions that could make the difference, such as the use of the netcode rollback for a latency-free online compartment and an optimized interface.
