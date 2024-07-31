Stormgate Launch Trailer reminds us that the strategy game developed by Frost Giant Studios will be available on Steam in early access starting from August 13, in free-to-play format, but users who have purchased any package can access the experience already now.

Set against the backdrop of a war-torn planet, we will have to lead an army of human soldiers and robotic units in an attempt to repel the ferocious invasion of two alien factions, which are also in conflict with each other.

Made by a team that includes some of the StarCraft 2 and Warcraft 3 developersStormgate offers an exciting real-time strategy experience where we can take part in challenging clashes between the three forces on the field.

Who will win? The Human Vanguard, the Infernal Host or the Celestial ArmadaWe can find out by playing the single player campaign or by trying our hand at the various multiplayer modes included in the package, with cooperative or competitive mechanics.