In the final round of the Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live we had the chance to see Stormgatewith a new trailer dedicated to Infernal faction.

This faction consists of units that will do anything to win, even committing suicide against the enemy. Unfortunately we have seen very little of this new content and we will have to wait for a new presentation.

Stormgate is a Free to play real-time strategy game which is first of all based on 1 vs 1 and aims to become the fulcrum of eSports. The game is developed by former developers of Warcraft III and StarCraft II.

There official description reads: “Explore an ever-evolving story through exciting campaign missions where science fiction and fantasy collide, solo or co-op. Battle against opponents from around the world in our 1v1 competitive scale. Team up with your friends to challenge the AI in co-op. Get your hands dirty in the editor to build the game of your dreams.”

“Developed in Unreal Engine 5, Stormgate will support 4K and hundreds of units in large-scale epic warfare across a variety of maps and tilesets. The user interface has been designed to make RTS more accessible by streamlining inputs, automatically assigning units to control groups and improving gameplay.” It is described as an easy game to play but complex to master.