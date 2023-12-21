DThe German Weather Service (DWD) warns of severe storms and, in some cases, hurricane gusts in large parts of Germany that the depression “Zoltan” is bringing with it.

On Thursday, rail traffic was particularly badly affected, just a few days before Christmas. At times, all long-distance trains on the important connection from Berlin to Hanover were canceled, as can be seen on the Deutsche Bahn website. This also affected many travelers who wanted to travel to North Rhine-Westphalia.

Overall, there were numerous cancellations and delays on many Eurocity, Intercity and ICE connections in Hamburg, Schleswig-Holstein and Lower Saxony, as the railway announced on Thursday afternoon. There are also restrictions due to storm damage on the Kiel-Hamburg, Hamburg-Westerland and Kiel-Hamburg-Bremen-NRW routes, for example. The intercity connection Hamburg-Copenhagen is also affected. The railway also reported weather-related delays and cancellations in regional transport on Thursday. Rail traffic in northern Germany was disrupted until late in the evening.

Overcrowding at the main train station in Hanover

Numerous regional and long-distance trains also did not run at Hamburg Central Station. As an alternative for the journey from Hamburg to North Rhine-Westphalia, the railway recommended connections with a change in Hanover. However, the trains were backed up there, so many were held back and there were further delays, as a railway spokeswoman confirmed in the evening. A dpa reporter had previously reported from a train from Hamburg to Hanover that Hanover station could not be reached due to overcrowding.



Crowded platforms at Hamburg main station: numerous travelers are waiting for their train.

Image: dpa



Deutsche Bahn canceled the train connection for Thursday. Passengers could use their ticket on a later day. However, the DB also pointed out that long-distance trains were already very busy due to the upcoming Christmas period.







The current situation is being monitored: “All emergency services are on standby,” said a railway spokesman. “We have brought together large equipment and repair vehicles so that, if necessary, we can remove fallen trees or remove branches from the overhead line as quickly as possible.” As always, it’s worth taking a look at the DB app or bahn.de before you start your journey.

Restrictions on train traffic will last until Friday

Restrictions on passenger traffic must also be expected on Friday. “In some cases, damage can only be finally assessed in daylight,” a railway spokesman told the German Press Agency on Thursday evening. “However, it is already clear that the damage is significant and that restrictions for passengers will last at least tomorrow.” All DB clearing crews are on the road with repair vehicles to remove trees from track areas and repair overhead lines.

Rail traffic in northern Germany is currently particularly affected by the storm, “but fallen trees have also damaged overhead lines or blocked routes in parts of Hesse.”

Fallen trees on roads

“Zoltan” caused several traffic accidents in Rhineland-Palatinate. A fallen tree caused an accident near Montabaur with two minor injuries. Two cars were driving on federal highway 49 towards Montabaur on Thursday evening when a beech tree suddenly crashed onto the road, the police said. Both vehicles hit the tree. A 71-year-old and a 44-year-old were taken to hospital. The two cars were towed away.