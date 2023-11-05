Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/11/2023 – 22:33

Winds exceeding 100 km/h during Friday’s storm, the 3rd, were the highest ever recorded by the São Paulo City Council’s Emergency Management Center (CGE) since 1995, when this data began to be computed in the capital. At 4:15 pm, wind gusts of 103.7 km/h were recorded at Congonhas airport, in the south zone.

The force of the winds knocked down hundreds of trees, affecting the electricity grid. Still this Saturday, around 1 million addresses are without electricity in the city of São Paulo out of a total of 1.4 million affected in the capital.

See how windy it was on Friday, according to the CGE

Congonhas Airport – 103.7km/h at 4:15 pm

Santana/Tucuruvi Meteorological Station – 94.1km/h at 4:30 pm

Campo Limpo Meteorological Station – 71.7km/h at 4:10 pm

Guarulhos Airport – 68.6km/h at 4:40 pm

Capela do Socorro/Sub Meteorological Station – 52.1km/h at 4:10 pm

Vila Prudente Meteorological Station – 49.4km/h at 4:30 pm

Vila Mariana Meteorological Station – 48.1km/h at 4:20 pm

M’boi Mirim Meteorological Station – 48.1km/h at 4:10 pm

Itaim Paulista Meteorological Station – 44.6km/h at 4:40 pm

São Mateus Meteorological Station – 40.6km/h at 4:30 pm

Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) highlighted that winds exceeding 100 km/h reached the highest speed ever recorded by the CGE. “It was an exceptional situation. Very out of context,” he said.

The mayor also highlighted the approximately 1,400 incidents of tree falls. In July, for example, in another extreme event after a cyclone passed through the southern region, around 300 calls were opened. Nunes explained that tree falls require temporary power outages for the safety of the teams involved.

The mayor stated that around 1,400 people work on cutting trees and another 1,900 on cleaning. In Ibirapuera Park, 128 trees fell, which led to the closure of the space this Saturday.

Enel announced this Saturday, 4th, that the energy supply in São Paulo will be mostly restored by Tuesday, 7th. There are reports of properties without electricity for more than 24 hours. The impacts are greater, especially in the south and west zones, in neighborhoods such as Morumbi, City América, Paraíso, Rio Pequeno, Santo Amaro, Vila Romana, Campo Belo and Butantã, among others.

Enel has committed to guaranteeing the energy supply in all schools that will administer the Enem tests this Sunday, the 5th. The concessionaire identified that 84 exam application points were lacking electricity. If the supply is not normalized, a generator will be installed on site.

Heavy rains left at least six people dead in the state, including two in the capital, in the east zone. More than 40 municipalities had incidents of falling trees.