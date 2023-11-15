Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 15/11/2023 – 21:15

A storm with hail hit São Paulo in the early evening of this Wednesday, 15th, and caused flooding in the city. Residents of the capital of São Paulo also reported new episodes of power outages. Last week, São Paulo residents spent more than a week without electricity after a storm hit the city on the 3rd.

Two of the city’s streams overflowed in the east zone of São Paulo, according to the Emergency Management Center (CGE), of São Paulo City Hall, and the entire city is on alert for flooding. Until 9 pm, the agency recorded at least 11 points of flooding in the city, four of them impassable. Of the latter, two are in Vila Guilherme, on Avenida Luiz Dumont Villares and Rua Chico Pontes, another is on Avenida Pompeia, in the west zone, and the fourth is on Avenida Alcântara Machado, in Mooca.

On social media and in WhatsApp groups, residents of the capital report a lack of electricity, mainly in the north zone, in neighborhoods such as Vila Maria, Vila Guilherme and Jardim Virgínia. São Paulo residents from other regions report energy instability, with the light “flashing”. O Estadão contacted Enel to find out the impact of the new storm on energy supply. The company confirmed that rain with wind gusts of up to 55 km/h hit part of the distributor’s concession area on Wednesday night and interrupted the power supply to some customers.

“The neighborhoods most affected by the storm were: Vila Medeiros, Parque São Domingos, Santana, Barra Funda, Tucuruvi, Pirituba, Morumbi, Ipiranga and Jaguaré, and the municipalities of Osasco and Cotia. The distributor will continue to reinforce teams in the field to normalize energy supply to customers whose service was affected,” said Enel, without informing the number of affected households.

According to the São Paulo Fire Department, until 7:35 pm, the time of the last update, the corporation had received 25 calls for falling trees and four calls for collapses. So far, there are no records of victims.

According to the CGE, areas of instability associated with the heat and which moved from the regions of Campinas and Jundiaí are causing moderate to heavy rain throughout the city. The arrival of the sea breeze intensified the precipitation. There is potential for gusts of wind, thunderstorms and flooding, the agency said.