Crossfire between Williams and Claudia Schwarz

The arrival of James Vowles from Mercedes to take over the reins of Williams as team principal he has certainly benefited the Grove team, which has almost quadrupled its ‘turnover’ compared to 2022 given that the points after mid-season are already 11 against 3 12 months ago, a haul that allows Williams not to occupy the last place in the Constructors’ standings (of which the AlphaTauri is the holder despite himself, boasting three points in the standings). Vowles recently emphasized Williams’ need to be able to make important investments to modernize all the obsolete infrastructures available to the team now in the hands of the Dorilton Capital investment group. The CapEx (capital expenditure) provides that in the four-year period 2022-2025 the F1 teams will have 36 million dollars available to be able to improve their tools, Williams would like this figure to be increased.

In addition to purely sporting issues, however, the Sunday Times reported the fact that the English team will now face a lawsuit brought by theformer head of marketing Claudia Schwarzwhich sued Williams for 100 million dollars (£79) for being forced out of the team after fake news was published in magazines intended to destroy her reputation and publicly humiliate her. “This lawsuit will bring to light what we believe to be false public statements made by Dorilton and Williams about Claudia Schwarz to avoid fulfilling both contractual obligations and to pressure my client to remain silent and not defend herself“, said Jeremy Friedman, the lawyer to whom Claudia Schwarz entrusted the multimillion dollar lawsuit against Williams.

The header PlanetF1.com goes into more detail than a really complicated skein to unravel because at the same time Williams is also suing Claudia Schwarz for a much lower amount, 6.9 million dollars. Williams accuses Claudia Schwarz of having created a scheme involving her husband Axel Ludwig on agreements with suppliers lasting more than a year that would have “overloaded” Williams.

Claudia Schwarz, on the other hand, criticizes Williams and the Dorilton Capital group for the fact that it was maliciously leaked to a magazine that she had an affair with former Dorilton Capital chief executive Darren Fultz, who was fired following the request of a ‘mysterious partner’ of the investment fund who asked to reduce the budget available to Williams due to poor performance on the track. Claudia Schwarz denies that she has had a relationship with Darren Fultz and she will try to defend her honor in court and obtain maximum compensation.