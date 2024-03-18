Home page World

From: Carmen Mörwald

Several jellyfish carcasses were spotted on Steinwarder Beach. The Nature Conservation Association warns beach visitors to keep their distance as much as possible.

Heiligenhafen – On the Baltic Sea beach Heiligenhafen A rather unusual picture has emerged over the past few days: thousands of lifeless fire jellyfish stretched across the stones and sand in a red, slimy mass. This discovery not only caused alarm among beach walkers.

Thousands of lifeless fire jellyfish on the Baltic Sea beach: Nature Conservation Association speaks out

An attentive woman shared her find on Steinwarder Beach in the “NABU Heiligenhafen Group” on Facebook. As a non-governmental organization, the German Nature Conservation Association (NABU) has set itself the goal of protecting nature and the environment. A user then commented on her theory.

Thousands of dead fire jellyfish were washed up on the Baltic Sea beach in Heiligenhafen. An expert warns not to touch the animals. © Susanne Dettke / Facebook

She said the strong easterly wind might have washed the fire jellyfish ashore. They did not survive the turbulence. Eva Witt from NABU commented Bild.de and confirmed the assumption: “The strong easterly storm of the last few days washed the animals up.” Experts have another explanation.

Warming of the Baltic Sea could be responsible for the death of fire jellyfish

Marine biologist Chandra Simanowsky suspects loudly NDRthat the increasing warming of the sea plays a decisive role. This warmth promotes the reproduction of fire jellyfish, which leads to an increased population and greater abundance in waters such as the Baltic Sea.

A fire jellyfish in its natural habitat. The warming of the Baltic Sea could be to blame for the animals' deaths. © blickwinkel / Imago

Fire jellyfish normally die at low temperatures, but the mild winter encouraged their reproduction. Simanowsky also points out that overfishing of the seas could increase the phenomenon, as the few fish mean more food is available to the animals.

Warning about fire jellyfish on the Baltic Sea beach: Even dead, they are still dangerous

In light of the discovery in Heiligenhafen, Witt warns residents and tourists not to touch the jellyfish. Their tentacles can cause minor burns even after death. “But that’s minimal,” she explained. The gelatinous mass is washed back into the Baltic Sea by the waves.

What should you do if your skin comes into contact with a fire jellyfish? Anyone who has come into contact with a fire jellyfish should under no circumstances rinse the affected area with fresh water. Because usually 80 to 90 percent of the nettle capsules on the tentacles are still intact. Rinsing them can cause them to burst and the pain will worsen. Instead, the nettles must be rubbed off as quickly as possible. Shaving foam is recommended for this or a hard object. Source Norddeutscher Rundfunk

But it's not just jellyfish that you have to watch out for on beaches: a holidaymaker found a mysterious stone on the Baltic Sea, which he identified as amber. When he made his discovery Reddit shared, he promptly received an urgent warning that it could be toxic phosphorus. (cln)

