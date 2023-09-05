Home page World

From: Bettina Menzel

After record fires, a “historic flood event” could now be imminent in Greece. The water masses even wash cars into the sea.

Volos – First devastating forest fires, now floods: Heavy rain and flooding hit Greece on Tuesday (September 5), killing at least one person. “Hurricane winds and intense rain” swept across the country, government spokesman Yannis Artopios said on Tuesday. The coastal regions between Thessaloniki and the capital Athens are particularly hard hit. Videos on social media show the floods washing cars out to sea.

Greek police on Tuesday ordered vehicles to be kept off the streets of downtown Volos and the nearby mountainous region of Pelion (pictured September 5, 2023). © IMAGO/Thanasis Kalliaras / Eurokinissi/ ANE Edition

Greece Floods Video: “Historical Flood Event”

The reason for the heavy rain is the storm “Daniel”. The rains could worsen locally on Tuesday and last until Thursday, weather forecasters from the national weather service Meteo warned. Meanwhile, water levels in the streets of the coastal town of Agios Ioannis in central Greece rose to 1.5 meters in some places on Tuesday. The floods also swept away parked cars and washed them into the sea. This is from a report in the Greek newspaper proto theme out.

A video shared on Tuesday on X (formerly Twitter) is intended to document such an incident, as weather expert Nahel Belgherze reported.

Floods in Greece: weather expert sees “serious tornado risk”

The town of Zagora, a few kilometers from Agios Ioannis, recorded a “breathtaking 528 millimeters of rain” in just ten hours, the weather expert wrote in another post on X. According to him, another 300-500 millimeters could be locally up to 600 millimeters. “A historic flood event is underway,” Belgherze said. In addition, there is “a serious tornado risk” because the shear winds and strong thunderstorms offer the ideal breeding ground for this, analyzed the meteorologist Jan Schenk von Weather.com the weather situation in Greece.

According to the expert, some weather models even come up with 700 liters of precipitation within 72 hours. According to reports, the city of Volos was particularly hard hit, where the only fatality so far was to be mourned. Another person is missing, it said. “It’s a very difficult situation and dangerous if you don’t know the area, so citizens should avoid traveling,” the city’s deputy mayor told the newspaper Kathimerini according to.

Severe weather unusual at this time of year: Extreme weather events are becoming more frequent

Extreme weather events such as droughts, floods and storms are becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change, according to researchers. Stormy weather is exceptional in Greece for this time of year. As before The fires is also due to the current severe weather with lost tourism to reckon with. In addition, many locals lost their belongings.

On the other hand, for the first time in months, there is no risk of fire in most of the country thanks to the heavy rains. In August, Greece set a sad record for forest fires: According to estimates from Brussels, the fire that recently raged in the north-east of the country was the largest forest fire ever recorded in the European Union (bme with dpa).