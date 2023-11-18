Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/18/2023 – 11:30

The Public Ministry of São Paulo (MP-SP) notified Enel this Friday, 17th, for the concessionaire to urgently restore the energy supply throughout Greater São Paulo and present an emergency plan to avoid new blackouts. The company has five days to inform the measures adopted.

“The losses due to individual material and moral damages are significant, as well as diffuse moral damages caused by the delay in restoring electricity”, says the document.

The Recommendation was sent by the Capital Consumer Prosecutor’s Office and asks the company to take the necessary measures to “promptly respond to service interruption situations”.

“Both Enel and the City of São Paulo must adopt a contingency plan capable of allowing the resumption, as soon as possible, of normality, whether in terms of energy supply or the resumption of the circulation of people and vehicles”, says another excerpt from the letter. .

The Recommendation is not a mere suggestion. The instrument has demanding force. If it is not complied with, the target may be prosecuted.

The objective of the initiative is to prevent consumers from being affected when new storms are predicted. More than 2.1 million addresses were without power for almost a week, following the storm that hit São Paulo on November 3rd. A new blackout was recorded this Thursday, the 16th, affecting 290 thousand people.

The Public Ministry states in the document that Enel may be ordered to compensate those affected by the power outage. The Capital Consumer Prosecutor’s Office negotiates an agreement with Enel to avoid judicialization and guarantee compensation to those most harmed.

“This recommendation is not intended to exhaust the topic nor to interfere or limit the concessionaire’s activities, but only to seek to minimally guarantee service and information to the population, as well as the resumption of energy supply in a reasonable and sufficient time. to prevent or reduce losses as much as possible, alleviating the difficulties of those affected, without removing the obligation to compensate them”, states the MP.