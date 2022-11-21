Storm warning announced in Moscow and the Moscow region. This was announced on Monday, November 21 TASS scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand.

From three in the morning until the first half of the day inclusive on November 22, freezing rain is expected.

Vilfand noted that such precipitation leads to instant icing of surfaces, due to which some metropolitan areas “turn into a skating rink.” He also warned of the possible fall of tree branches, breaking under the weight of ice.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, freezing rain in meteorology is usually called supercooled precipitation. It occurs due to the temperature difference during the movement of warm air masses: as a result, the formed snowflakes first melt, and as they approach the cold layer near the ground, they again become covered with a crust.

In connection with the upcoming freezing rain, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation spread emergency warning for Moscow. Drivers are advised to significantly reduce their speed, increase their distance from vehicles in front, and also avoid sudden maneuvers on the road and do not park cars near trees.

Pedestrians were reminded of the dangers of billboards and rickety structures and urged not to leave children unattended.

Earlier, on November 21, a “yellow” level of weather danger was announced in Moscow. At the same time, the State traffic inspectorate of the Moscow region warned that precipitation in the form of freezing rain is expected in the region in the near future. Ice and gusty winds are also possible.