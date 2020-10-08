Storm depression Doris is currently sweeping across Germany and also has rain in his luggage. It also gets noticeably colder. The temperatures are falling into the basement.

So far this year, people in Germany have largely had to do without the golden October. No sooner had one storm hit us than the next followed. The weather remains very mixed in the coming days. Above all, the wind plays a major role in NRW. The German Weather Service warns of storms in East Westphalia-Lippe *. At higher altitudes above 1,500 meters there is no rain, but snow. Is there a threat of a cold snap in the OWL cities of Bielefeld, Paderborn and Gütersloh? You can read more about this from the colleagues at owl24.de *