KThe first storm of the year has swept over Germany and the next storm is already in the starting blocks. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), it will likely move across the country on Saturday with wind force 8 to 9. The center and the south are also affected. “It remains rough,” said a DWD meteorologist on Thursday in Offenbach. On Thursday morning, storm “Klaus” had raged locally with wind force 11, especially in the north and west, according to the DWD.

The reason for the currently strong winds is a so-called westerly weather situation. Low pressure areas move in rapid succession from the North Atlantic via Scandinavia to the east and, with their foothills, also influence Germany. In addition to wind, they also bring rain and showers. This makes it uncomfortable, especially on Sundays: at maximum daily temperatures of four to nine degrees, the precipitation turns into sleet and snow.

The people in Lower Saxony, Bremen, Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein have to prepare for a stormy Thursday. The DWD expects heavy gusts of wind with wind speeds of around 100 kilometers per hour in the flatlands. At the North Sea, on the Brocken and in heavy rain showers with thunderstorms, there could also be hurricane-like gusts of up to 110 km / h. The DWD therefore issued a storm warning for the coastal areas in Lower Saxony and Schleswig-Holstein for Thursday afternoon.

It’s going to be stormy in Germany.



The first offshoots of the “Klaus” storm could already be felt on Thursday morning on the North Sea coast. The police and rescue control centers initially reported no incidents.

Cities and ferry companies in the north and northwest of Germany have prepared for the storm. In Hanover, the city administration warned against entering the urban forests. The mountain garden in Herrenhausen and the city park, for example, will remain closed on Thursday. The city of Braunschweig canceled weekly markets because of the announced storm.

In Schleswig-Holstein, the Wyker Dampfschiffs-Reederei has already announced that the connections between Schlüttsiel and the Halligen will be canceled due to the expected storm low on Thursday. Hardly any major restrictions were initially expected for ferry traffic between the East Frisian Islands and the mainland – there will be changed departure times for ferries to and from Spiekeroog.