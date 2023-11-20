A storm warning has been announced in Crimea due to increased winds in the southern and eastern regions of the republic. With gusts, its speed can reach 25 m/s.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations in the region warned about possible emergencies, such as accidents at housing and communal services and energy facilities, disruptions in transport communications, and difficulties in the movement of motor vehicles, especially on mountain passes. In addition, there will be a threat to the life and health of people due to the possible fall of billboards, trees, weakly reinforced structures, and broken power lines, reports IA SevastopolMedia with reference to the rescue agency.

The day before, November 19, the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation also reported mass power outages in Crimea. The cause was strong wind. This affected 88 settlements. By lunchtime, more than 51 thousand people remained without power. A storm warning was announced in the republic for the entire weekend. Almost 7 thousand people remain without electricity, clarifies News Agency “Kryminform”.

