The hydrometeorological center announced a storm warning in Moscow and several regions of the Central Federal District (CFD). About it reports agency “Moscow”.

The warning is valid from 12 to 14 February due to heavy snowfall. During this period, the increase in the height of the snow cover will be 25-40 centimeters. According to forecasters, the wind will increase up to 20 meters per second with a blizzard, ice and snow is expected on the roads.

Earlier, on February 9, Mikhail Leus, the leading specialist of the Phobos weather center, warned about heavy snowfalls. According to him, the air temperature will drop to minus 20 degrees by the end of winter.

Even more interesting in our “Classmates”… Subscribe!