Storm | Tuuli employs emergency services in the Helsinki region

The number of damage prevention tasks is increasing all the time. The Helsinki Rescue Service has switched to a congestion model.

Predicted the morning of the storm started in Helsinki in a calm atmosphere, but the strong wind at the rescue service has started to show in the number of tasks.

“There have been twenty wind-related damage control tasks since morning. For example, trees have fallen in the wrong places,” says the on-duty fire marshal from the Helsinki Rescue Service.

The rescue service has increased its readiness with the help of contract fire brigade units, and has switched to a congestion model in management.

Missions has been abundant especially in Western Uusimaa, Espoo.

“There, the radio sings non-stop, I think they have a pretty untenable situation,” confirms the fire chief.

Damage prevention tasks caused by the storm are also a clear theme in the tasks in Helsinki.

“The number of tasks seems to be increasing all the time”.

Fallen trees also caused problems in road traffic in the morning. A tree fell on the road in Tuusula on Vanha Hämeentie, as well as on Lahdenväylä in the section between the Kerava and Korso junctions.

Strong according to the rescue service, you should be prepared for the wind with a vigilant attitude.

“You should keep your eyes open if there are even a few trees nearby, because the trees are the first to be hit by the wind. Take common sense with you,” advises the fire marshal.