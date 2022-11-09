Tropical Storm Nicole moved on Tuesday (8) towards the east coast of Florida, where NASA’s new rocket to go to the moon remained on its launch pad awaiting a takeoff attempt scheduled for next week, which could be affected.

The storm, currently located over the Atlantic Ocean, is predicted to become a hurricane on Wednesday near the Bahamas, and then reach Florida later in the day or early Thursday morning, according to the National Center of Hurricanes (NHC), based in Miami.

+ Iran tests rocket with satellite, says state media

A hurricane watch has already been issued for the coast, where the Kennedy Space Center is located, where the rocket will depart.

On Monday, NASA announced that it had decided, based on available forecasts, to leave the rocket on its launch pad, where it was placed just a few days ago.

The 98-meter-tall SLS rocket had to be returned in late September to its assembly facility, a few kilometers away, to be protected from Hurricane Ian. At the time, the rocket’s chief engineer, John Blevins, explained that to keep it on its launch pad, maximum winds needed to be kept below 137 km/h.

On Tuesday afternoon, Nicole’s sustained winds reached “100 km/h with higher gusts”, according to the NHC.

NASA said on Monday that it will “evaluate the status of the takeoff attempt” scheduled for November 14 based on evolving weather conditions. Previously, two alternative departure dates had already been announced: November 16 and 19.

The cost of the rocket, which never took off and whose launch was canceled at the last minute twice in recent months due to technical problems, is estimated at several billion dollars.

The Artemis 1 test mission, with no crew on board, will mark the first flight of the United States’ flagship program back to the Moon.

In its next steps, the Artemis program aims to put the first woman and first black person on the Moon, but not before 2025.

NASA also wants to establish a lasting human presence there, which would include building a space station in orbit around the Moon. For the space agency, this is a necessary step in planning the first manned trip to Mars.