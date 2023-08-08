Storm Sylvia | This is how the storm ravaged Finland

The Finnish Meteorological Institute named the storm that raged in Finland on Tuesday as Sylvia. The storm employed emergency services, especially in the south and west.

Kouvolainen Vesa Junttilan rowan trees in the yard fell as a result of strong wind gusts in the afternoon.

“There have been sharp, jerking gusts today, one gust caught the rowan trees and knocked them over,” says Junttila.

There was also a birdhouse in the fallen rowan tree.

“There were rainbow catcher in the spring in the pond, but they left some time ago. Fortunately, there were no personal injuries,” Junttila jokes.

However, there was luck in the accident.

“The gust came from an abnormal direction, from the southeast. It pushed the trees upside down, but they fell just in the right place. The raspberry bushes and the house were spared from destruction.”

In Junttila’s yard, the storm did not cause any further damage.

“Fortunately, no one was left under the trees. Tomorrow we’ll go see the cottage. There are huge trees just southeast of the cabin, but tomorrow we’ll see what the situation is like there. At least the neighbors haven’t called,” says Junttila.

Wind rose to storm readings at sea in the western Gulf of Finland and the southern part of the Red Sea, said the meteorologist on duty Nina Karusto for STT. The definition of a storm is met when the average wind for ten minutes is measured to be at least 21 meters per second.

A strong gusty wind raised waves in front of Kaivopuisto in Helsinki on Tuesday.

Storm Sylvia seen from Helsinki’s Kauppatori on Tuesday morning.

The strongest average wind, 23.5 meters per second, was measured in Russarö, Hanko, in the morning. The strongest gusts at sea reached over 29 meters per second.

Storm gusts were also experienced in land areas. In Espoo’s Nuuksio, the wind speed was 22 in a gust, at Pori airport up to 23 meters per second.

Storm gusts employed rescue services, especially in Finland proper. The rescue service announced that the storm that had landed in Finland had already caused around 200 tasks by 3 p.m.

A tree branch cut by a storm in Suvela, Espoo on Tuesday.

According to the release, most of the tasks were non-urgent, such as tree falls on the road or on top of buildings.

In western Uusimaa, the storm caused about 220 damage control tasks, typically trees falling on roads and power lines. Trees also fell against buildings.

In Pirkanmaa, there had been a little over a hundred tasks related to the storm by the afternoon, and the rescue service said at that time that the situation was calming down.

Satakunta the rescue service announced that by evening there had been approximately 300 damage prevention tasks in the area of ​​the rescue service, which were handled by approximately 40 units. Most of the tasks involved falling trees caused by strong gusts of wind.

Northern Ostrobothnia announced that he had received an alert at around 12 o’clock for a water rescue mission, where three children had been swimming with swimming mattresses on the beach of Nallikari. A gust of wind blowing from the land took the children further from the beach, and they couldn’t get back to the beach on their own.

In Kasnäs, Kemiönsaari, the traditional sailing ship Eugenia broke free from its ropes and hit the pier. The port workers who were there and the entrepreneur who lives in the village were able to tie the ship in place. Also in Naantali, the bows of the boats beat against the piers.

On Tuesday, the Coast Guard of Western Finland received several calls from people whose boats were leaving the pier.

Slightly further north in Ii, a rower was evacuated who had been carried far out to sea by the wind, said the Coast Guard of Western Finland.

The tree had fallen on the power line on Kiviveistamöntie in Pori on Tuesday.

A rowan tree partially fell on the balcony in Harjavalla as a result of the storm on Tuesday.

The strong winds caused additional tasks for the rescue services at least in central Uusimaa, Varsinais-Suomi and central Finland. The storm arrived in Pohjois Savo more moderate than expected, and the strong wind caused some tasks, the rescue service said.

Contract fire brigades were involved in handling tasks at least in Uusimaa and Satakunta.

According to the Sähkökatkokartta website, around 7,000 customers were without electricity at 9:00 p.m. in Finland. Power outages were concentrated in Southern and Western Finland. In the morning, there were almost 50,000 customers without electricity.

A storm felled a tree in front of Järvensivu school in Tampere.

The emergency center announced in the morning that the emergency number was congested with weather-related calls and urged people to call 112 only in situations where life or health is threatened or serious property damage is imminent.