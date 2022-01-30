The expected water levels occur on average once every two to five years, Rijkswaterstaat reports.
With current expectations, the Hollandsche IJsselkering and the Haringvliet locks will almost certainly close. And the Oosterscheldekering and the Ramspolkering will probably also close. Water managers and safety regions have been warned by the Water Management Center of the Netherlands in Lelystad.
Water boards are also preparing for the high water expected for Monday, especially in the southwest and northeast of the country.
#Storm #surge #barriers #closed #Monday #due #high #water #due #storm #Corrie
