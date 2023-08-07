Storm | Storm Hans is raging in Sweden – Flight delays, roads are flooded

The storm named Hans arrived in Sweden from Norway and is expected to intensify in the coming days.

From Norway Storm Hans, which arrived in Sweden on Sunday evening, has caused delays in air and ship traffic, Swedish media reported. In southern and central Sweden there have been thunderstorms, heavy rains and roads have been flooded.

The Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI) has set a yellow warning for rain, floods and heavy rains in several areas in southern and central Sweden, reports Aftonbladet and SVT. A yellow warning is the mildest of SMHI’s three weather warnings and indicates that the weather may cause damage to property and the environment.

The storm is about to roll over Sweden and will intensify especially on Tuesday, a SMHI meteorologist tells Aftonbladet. The winds are expected to intensify throughout Monday.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, SMHI has set a red, or strongest, warning for a few areas.

Arlanda at the airport in Stockholm, several flights were late on the night between Sunday and Monday. The plane flying from Málaga, Spain had to change its route and landed in Turku instead of Arlanda at one in the morning. Around the same time, the plane landing at Arlanda turned to Gothenburg.

Ferries between Poland and Sweden have been canceled on Sunday and Monday, says Swedish Radio.

More than 25,000 lightning strikes were reported in Sweden during Sunday.

Ranco due to the rains, water flooded the roads in the southern and central parts of Sweden.

Highway 6E had to be closed near Malmö because cars got stuck in the flooded water on the road. The floods also affected traffic on the east coast in East Götaland and Småland.

During the morning on Monday, the storm has moved further north. Roads flooded in Västernorrland county at about the height of Vaasa during the day.

Trees have fallen on several small roads, especially in Uplant, Södermanland and Närke counties and around Lake Vättern.

In addition to the roads, water has flooded the basements of residential buildings. In Jönköping, located on the banks of Vättern, water flooded a nursing home and a primary school.

The Hans storm is expected to wreak havoc in Norway as well, where it will hit the hardest on Monday afternoon, reports the Norwegian VG.

The ground in Norway is already very wet, so heavy rains can cause landslides.

Some train services were canceled after falling to the railway near Oslo. In addition, the Monday afternoon ferry from Norway to Denmark was cancelled.