Storm | Storm Hans caused a flood in Åre, Sweden – Roads cracked, train traffic stopped

Storm Hans has caused a lot of destruction in Sweden and Norway during the first day. Numerous people have had to be evacuated from under the floods.

Hans storm arrived yesterday Over Sweden and Norway bringing with it thunder, strong winds and heavy rains. During the first day, the strong wind already caused numerous disturbances, such as floods and traffic interruptions.

Susabäcken, which flows through the urban area of ​​Åre in Jämtland county, Sweden, has flooded during the night as a result of heavy rains, and large amounts of water are currently flowing through the urban area, says Swedish Public Radio SVT.

Roads through the settlement had to be closed early Tuesday morning due to flooding. One of the roads was temporarily opened to traffic in the morning, but since then all the roads passing through the settlement have been closed. Officials urge people to stay indoors.

Train traffic through Åre has also been stopped for the time being. The stop is estimated to affect train traffic all the way from Åre to Stockholm.

in Norway In the municipality of Lillestrøm, at least 77 people have had to be evacuated due to floods caused by heavy rains, reports a Norwegian newspaper VG.

Residents in Nord-Aurdal municipality have also had to be evacuated. According to Svt, a helicopter has also had to be used in the rescue work, because due to the large amount of water, the authorities have not been able to reach all the houses to be evacuated.

The storm is expected to move further north on Tuesday. Meteorologist Lars Andreas Selberg evaluates a Norwegian magazine for Dagbladetthat heavy rain is still expected in the Oslo region, but the amount of rain is still expected to be lower than on Monday.

20–50 millimeters of water is expected in the Oslo area during the next day. In the Vågå and Alvdalia region further north, it is expected to rain up to 40–80 millimeters.