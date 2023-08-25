Home page World

Split

Lightning flashes over the Bavarian capital. © Peter Kneffel/dpa

A storm with heavy rain will hit Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg in the evening. In Munich, the S-Bahn traffic is stopped, in other regions railway lines have to be closed.

Munich/Stuttgart – After severe storms, the S-Bahn traffic in Munich was completely stopped at night. In several regions in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg there were route closures in regional traffic – mainly because of fallen trees. Deutsche Bahn said: “Significant delays are to be expected.”

In the Bavarian state capital, the S-Bahn trains would be held back at suitable stations and initially waited there, the operator said on social networks. “The reason for this is weather-related impairments in the entire area of ​​​​the Munich S-Bahn.” The routes in the S-Bahn network should be examined to check whether train journeys are possible again.

Other routes affected

The routes in the Allgäu and in Upper Bavaria would be explored and the effects eliminated as far as possible, the railway said late Thursday evening. Train traffic is currently severely restricted there. For example, the Kempten (Allgäu) main station – Lindau-Reutin route is only accessible to a limited extent. In addition, the Oberstaufen – Hergatz section was closed because of a tree lying on the track.

During a severe storm, several trees fell at a campsite in Lindau on Lake Constance. © Tobias Beck/dpa

The Kirchberg-Backnang and Winnenden-Backnang connections on the Stuttgart S-Bahn were blocked – also because of trees and larger branches on the track.

Storm damage also led to the closure of several regional train routes in Baden-Württemberg. The IRE 6 between Mössingen and Hechingen, the RE 2 between Donaueschingen and St Georgen and the RE 7/RB 27 lines between Freiburg (Breisgau) Hbf and Müllheim (Baden) are affected. “Everyone involved on site is doing everything they can to clear the routes again,” the company said.

Injured at campsite

Several trees fell at the campsite in Lindau on Lake Constance – three people were injured, one of them seriously. Because further danger threatened, it was decided to clear the entire square, as a police spokesman said. 900 people were to be accommodated temporarily in the Inselhalle in Lindau and cared for there by helpers from the Red Cross, among others.

Numerous fire brigade operations in Freiburg

In Freiburg, the heavy rain flooded basements and streets and triggered numerous fire brigade operations. From 7.45 p.m. to around 11 p.m. there were 383 operations, more would follow, said a fire department spokesman. There are no injuries. Trees were also toppled and a broken power line fell on a car. In one case, a trapped person had to be rescued from a flooded basement. dpa