In September, summer should actually be slowly saying goodbye. A few more golden days and then autumn can slowly begin to arrive. But this year there is no leisurely change of seasons: midsummer is immediately followed by winter, and autumn is simply skipped. Cold, damp polar air has spread across the whole country. Temperatures are in single figures in many places, snow depths in the Alps are in double figures and rainfall in Austria is in triple figures. Central Europe is experiencing a week of meteorological upheaval, the weather is unrecognizable, and summer is probably finally history.