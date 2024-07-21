Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Press Split

London is confusing Russia with its statements on the Ukrainian use of cruise missiles. Expert Gustav Gressel doesn’t think that’s wrong.

“Red lines” are a constant companion in Ukraine War – and most of the limits announced in the meantime for the West’s aid have long since been exceeded. It seems unclear whether the next one will be reached: Even before mid-July it was reported that the British government wanted to authorize the “Storm Shadow” cruise missile for use against targets in Russia. But since then there has been a hail of unclear signals, anonymous denials and confusing statements from London.

What is going on? The well-known military expert Gustav Gressel has IPPEN.MEDIA explained the situation – he sees the answer in the reality of war. And the political scientist from the “European Council on Foreign Relations” finds the course of the British and French more sensible than that of the traffic light coalition and the USA.

“If Ukraine were free to attack Russian territory with Storm Shadow, it would have done so already”

“The British and French have not publicly communicated that they have imposed restrictions on the targeting of their weapons,” Gressel stressed in his assessment on Friday evening (July 19). But importantly: “That does not mean that they have not done so.”

Volodymyr Selenskyj asked in London for the “Storm Shadow” to be cleared for targets in Russia – expert Gustav Gressel (linked in) explains the situation. © Montage: Imago/Zuma Press Wire/Thomas Krych/seesaw-foto.com/fn

Despite all the positive, but sometimes contradictory, signs for Ukraine, the use of “Storm Shadows” or the French equivalent “SCALP” could still be prohibited in Russia. “If Ukraine were really free to attack Russian territory with SCALP or Storm Shadow, they would have done so already, especially against field airfields,” explained the Austrian political scientist. Volodymyr Selensky’s visit to London on Friday provided further evidence. There, the Ukrainian president again asked directly for permission – also to prevent bloody Russian attacks on residential areas. That would not have been necessary, as permission has already been granted, says Gressel.

Confusion about “Storm Shadow” deployment in Russia – not a mistake, but “smarter” than US course?

This was preceded by further confusion. Keir Starmer’s Defence Secretary John Healey told the BBC While he said that the United Kingdom was not prohibiting Ukraine from using the weapons against targets in Russia, he also said that he would not comment publicly on the question of whether Kiev could use Storm Shadow against Russian targets. There were “intensive discussions” on “complex issues”. A communications disaster?

Gressel sees it differently. “I think the British-French attitude of not putting restrictions on the Russians’ faces and making a public statement about them is a more intelligent method than the German-American policy of proclamation,” he explained. IPPEN.MEDIAIn the background, there is also Russia’s threats of nuclear bombs.

From the hesitation in the USA and Germany, Russia “ultimately derives a claim to the credibility of its nuclear deterrence” – but this claim cannot be maintained. Because most of the restrictions are “nonsense” and would have to be “revoked sooner or later”. In other words: thanks to this attitude, Russia can apply pressure with its nuclear threat – and will still see itself duped. Something similar has already happened with other “red lines”: with “heavy weapons”, tanks or fighter jets – or most recently with attacks on Russian targets in the Kharkiv region, which is under heavy fire.

“Red Line” – and useful option against Putin’s devastation: How attacks in Russia help Ukraine

Gressel also pointed out his clear position on the option of Ukrainian strikes against military targets on Russian soil. At the end of May, the military expert had already discussed the benefits of such attacks in a YouTube video explained. Weapons such as the “Storm Shadow” or “SCALP” cruise missiles could cause greater damage to Russia’s military airfields, repair shops, command centers or launch bases than Ukraine’s own arsenal, such as drones. They could thus force Russia to move equipment further away from the front – and ultimately make recurring devastating waves of attacks on Ukraine more difficult.

A clear example is the CrimeaThe peninsula is Ukrainian territory under international law: Ukraine is therefore permitted to use Western weapons here and, according to Gressel, has already done so with the positive consequences described. An indiscriminate bombardment of Russian targets or an “escalation” by Russia, however, is not to be expected. The former has not occurred in occupied territories or with other weapons. And the Kremlin has already deployed all its forces: “We are already living in an escalation,” Gressel said at the time. (fn)