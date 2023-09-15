Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, was briefed on the details of a qualitative operation by the Dubai Police, which revealed the plans of an international criminal gang and seized one of the largest Captagon smuggling operations in the world, in an operation dubbed “Storm.”

His Highness stressed that the UAE will remain an oasis of security and a symbol of safety, and will be a lookout for anyone who dares to tamper with the security and safety of society, stressing that “the relevant authorities in the country are capable of cordoning off and thwarting the activities of gangs and drug dealers and thwarting their vile plans, so that the UAE remains impervious to criminals and poison dealers.”

Details of the specific operation showed that the Dubai Police General Command was able to destroy the plans of the gang specialized in trafficking in narcotic Captagon tablets, arrest six of its members in the act, and seize 86 million and 20 thousand Captagon tablets, weighing 13 tons and 763 thousand and 200 kilograms, with a market value of Three billion, 870 million and 900 thousand dirhams.

Details of the operation revealed that the gang attempted to smuggle Captagon pills inside 651 doors professionally made of thick iron and wood, and inside 432 home decor furniture panels, but the General Administration for Narcotics Control succeeded in detecting the narcotic substances and identifying the route of transporting the containers.

Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, confirmed that Operation Storm is considered one of the most important operations carried out by the Dubai Police General Command.

Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, confirmed that Operation Storm contributed to protecting society from the clutches of narcotic poisons and their consequences.

Director of the General Administration for Narcotics Control, Major General Eid Muhammad Thani Hareb, revealed that the details began with the General Administration for Narcotics Control receiving information about the presence of suspicious containers on board one of the giant cargo ships, which an organized international gang seeks to bring into the country and then transport them to another country.

He pointed out that the work team placed five containers containing furniture, including doors and decorative panels, within the scope of the suspicious containers from among thousands of containers on the cargo ship. The containers were then examined in cooperation with Dubai Customs, and the results revealed the presence of Captagon pills inside them.

He stated that “the work team identified one of the gang members and monitored him, until he came to the port and submitted a request to extract three containers, and he was arrested, explaining that the gang member confirmed that he was seeking to transport the containers to an industrial area and that someone would receive them from him.”

He added: “The work team decided to transport the containers according to what the gang had planned, and when they arrived at the industrial zone, two other individuals were arrested.” As for the other two containers in the port, the Deputy Director of the General Department of Narcotics Control, Brigadier General Khalid bin Muwaiza, confirmed that the Narcotics Control Team placed them under close surveillance until a person came to clear their customs papers, accompanied by another person, and they were immediately arrested.

He pointed out that Dubai Police transported the containers to their destination according to the route specified by the gang, until the person who would receive them arrived and was arrested.

He confirmed that a specialized team worked to dismantle the 651 doors and 432 furniture panels and remove the Captagon tablets from them. The process of removing the contents continued for several days until the narcotic tablets were completely collected.

