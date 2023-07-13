Home page World

From: Caroline Gehrman

Severe storms raged in Austria and Switzerland. Heavy rain and huge hailstones caused destruction. A new lightning record was also achieved.

Munich – A storm front with heavy rain, thunderstorms and hurricane gusts is currently not only affecting parts of Germany, but also Austria and parts of Switzerland. Since the evening of Tuesday, July 11th, it’s been land under in many regions. In the Alpine region, some “apocalyptic scenes” are said to have happened because of the violent storms, such as that Austrian Broadcasting Corporation (ORF) reported. Tyrol and Salzburg were particularly affected. And the threat of storms is not over yet.

Severe storms raged in Austria with huge hailstones and heavy rain

Severe storms raged in Austria and Switzerland, especially in the night of July 12, 2023. © LFV Südtirol/Julian Stratenschulte/Twitter/dpa (Montage)

Tennis ball-sized hailstones of up to eight centimeters pattered from the sky when the front swept across the Sarntal and Eisacktal valleys in South Tyrol. Tyrol and South Tyrol were recently affected by heavy thunderstorms with heavy rain, roads had turned into raging rivers. As a result, the local emergency services faced major challenges in pumping out houses and clearing streets.

And now it’s that time again. During the night on Wednesday there were hundreds of fire brigade operations due to the current storm front, especially in western Austria. Even hurricane gusts of over 130 km/h swept across the neighboring country, reports the ORF. The Austrian newspaper default reports on more than 1000 firefighting operations.

Severe storms came from Bavaria and Munich to Austria

The thunderstorms, which had previously swept across Bavaria and Munich with storm and hail, also left a trail of devastation in the Austrian Inn Valley. Trees fell in Upper Austria and the heavy rain caused flooding.

Due to the severe storms in Austria, the power went out – Switzerland also got something

In Styria, around 400 households were without electricity, he writes default. In agriculture, the current storms dem ORF allegedly caused damage in the millions. Heavy thunderstorms also raged in Switzerland.

According to the Swiss medium, almost 100,000 flashes in two days blick.ch registered, based on data from the private Swiss weather service Weather News called. That’s more lightning in two days than in July last year. According to the Swiss police, a woman was hit and seriously injured.

The risk of severe weather is not over yet – it will be friendlier for the weekend

Apparently the danger is not over yet. Because according to the Austrian Severe Weather Center there are other storm cells hanging over Austria, like today.at writes. However, these are slowly disappearing. In the south and south-east, strong thunderstorms are still to be expected on Thursday, July 13th. From Friday, July 14th, the weather will calm down again. Temperatures will rise towards the weekend. It’s supposed to be very hot, up to 40 degrees Celsius.