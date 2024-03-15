Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Extremely dangerous: hailstones the size of tennis balls fell in the USA – so-called “gorilla hail”. © Screenshots/X

Hailstones the size of tennis balls. Gigantic chunks of ice fell in the Midwest of the USA. And the severe storms continue.

Kansas City – Everything is bigger in the USA? Apparently that's true, at least when you see the hail photos from Kansas and Missouri. Although the 20-centimeter chunks that recently fell on Italy, can certainly keep up. Tennis ball-sized “gorilla hail” left devastation across the Midwest. Blocks of ice so big that they punched holes in the ground.

“Gorilla hail” rages in the USA: “Move away from windows and seek shelter indoors”

People from the region are sharing a number of pictures and videos of the violent hailstorm on Thursday (March 14) on the Internet. A man walks through his garden and pulls chunks of ice out of it Race, which left centimeter-deep craters. It's hard to imagine how much damage hail can cause when it hits someone.

Meteorologists warned the population to stay at home and even be careful there. Hail in the US can break bones and cause serious havoc. “Move away from windows and seek shelter indoors,” the National Weather Service wrote on Twitter (X). Not just because of the gigantic hailstones, but also because the storms could trigger tornadoes. Three hurricanes were reported to have been spotted in Wabaunsee and Shawnee.

Gigantic hailstones rain down on Kansas and Missouri: Storm chasers invented the term “gorilla hail”

The hailstones are said to have been up to ten centimeters thick. Hence the term “gorilla hail”, the chunks are massive. The term was coined by the well-known storm chaser Reed Timmer. He tracks tornadoes, storms and other natural disasters and posts videos of them on the Internet. Timmer describes himself as a meteorologist.

As Thursday progressed, the gigantic hail transitioned to torrential rain. A severe weather warning remains in effect from northeast Texas to central Missouri. (moe)