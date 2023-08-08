Home page World

From: Felina Wellner

The stormy weather on the Italian Adriatic has left its mark: thousands of cubic meters of sand have been removed from popular bathing beaches.

Jesolo/Bibione – Last week, severe storms clouded the holiday mood in the popular Italian seaside resorts. After the winter shock in the Adriatic region, the weather prospects are finally better again, but the storm is not yet a thing of the past – this is evident from the bathing beaches in Jesolo and Bibione.

Storms in Italy: vacationers on the Adriatic feel the consequences

The bad storm first reached Austria, Slovenia and Croatia. A few days later, northern Italy was hit by a supercell thunderstorm and the temperature drop that followed. The Adriatic Sea was churned up and masses of sand from the popular bathing beaches were washed away. The Italian regional newspaper reports on the consequences Il Gazzettino:

According to initial estimates, at least 30,000 cubic meters of sand were washed away in Jesolo. This resulted in a step of about one meter in height, which means that there is less lying space on the beach.

blocked road sections; damaged dunes and tourist facilities

“Pluto” affected in Bibione: one of the few dog beaches in the region

According to the Venetian newspaper, neighboring towns such as Cavallino and Eraclea Mare are also affected by similar storm consequences. The clean-up work is already in full swing.

Holidaymakers on the Adriatic can breathe easy: sunshine follows the storm

Although the aftermath of the storm can still be felt, the long-awaited summer weather is back and could brighten up the gloomy holiday mood again. That’s how summery the prognosis is wetter.de for the next few days in Jesolo:

Wednesday 09 August sunny, 28 degrees Celsius Thursday, August 10th sunny, 30 degrees Celsius Friday 11 August sunny, 31 degrees

An upward trend in temperatures is becoming apparent: from Tuesday to Wednesday, temperatures will rise by four degrees Celsius, and in the following days it will be a bit warmer.