Storm depression Eugen sweeps over Germany. The storm field is spreading. The German Weather Service warns of hurricane gusts of up to 130 kilometers per hour. The weather in Germany in the news ticker.

To the Mother’s Day (May 9th) the weather forecasts in Germany are fantastic: 22 to 28 degrees.

Before that, storm Eugen caused turbulent weather in May.

Hurricane gusts up to 130 km / h! The German Weather Service (DWD) has issued a severe weather warning.

Update from May 4, 2021, 7.40 p.m.: The Federal Republic of Germany has a firm grip on the storm Eugen. In North Rhine-Westphalia in particular, there was a large number of damage and accidents. How focus.de reported, among other things, a semi-trailer truck on the A44 was hit by a gust of wind and thrown on its side. The section of the motorway in question was then closed in both directions. In Bad Oeynhausen, the tent of a drive-in test center was torn from its anchoring by the strong gusts of wind.

Storm depression Eugen: German weather service reports red alert

Update from May 4, 2021: Storm depression Eugen is picking up speed! In the west and north of Germany, gusts of up to 80 km / h are already measured locally. The German Weather Service (DWD) has issued a severe weather warning: Orange and red alert!

Heavy gusts of up to 100 km / h are possible in the flatlands. Hurricane-like gusts and gusts (Bft 11 to 12, 105 to 140 km / h) are to be expected on exposed mountain peaks. In the west and northwest there can also be local thunderstorms with sleet or small hail.

“Peak gusts of up to 100 km / h at low altitudes are rather rare at this time of the year,” explains graduate meteorologist Dominik Jung from the weather service Q.met. Jung expects a very uncomfortable Tuesday. This has nothing to do with the merry month of May. “We have to reckon with damage and obstructions on rail and road routes. Branches can break off and trees fall over. ”

Storm depression Eugen moves across the North Sea to southern Sweden. It is currently affecting North Rhine-Westphalia. During the course of the day, the storm field spreads to Lower Saxony, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saarland, Hesse and Baden-Württemberg. Until the afternoon then also in the eastern and northern federal states. “It is one of the violent May storms in years,” said Jung.

In Osthessen swept storm depression Eugen Platten from the roof of a high-rise building. The plates fell on the street, like that fuldaerzeitung.de* reported. For safety reasons, the organizers of the Federal Garden Show (BUGA Erfurt 2021) in Erfurt (Thuringia) have closed exhibition areas due to the storm low. On Wednesday, the areas in the Egapark and on the Petersberg should open again at 9 a.m., as it was said.

Storm depression Eugen rolls over Germany: violent hurricane gusts – “Avoid staying outdoors if possible”

First report from May 3, 2021

Munich – The Germans were recently spoiled with spring temperatures. On promenades and parks you saw people in shorts and T-shirts before it got milder again on the weekend. For Mother’s Day on May 9th, it should now be warmer again. Before that, however, Storm Eugen is up to mischief. It’s getting uncomfortable.

Storm depression Eugen: “The wind is strong to stormy on Tuesday”

From Tuesday, the storm will sweep across the Federal Republic and ensure gray April weather. It also brings thunderstorms and heavy continuous rain – especially in the south of the country – with it. That drives the temperatures down. At the North Sea, the maximum temperature on Wednesday is nine degrees. It looks more pleasant in the east of Bavaria. In Passau, for example, up to 19 degrees are possible on Wednesday. In the rest of the country the wind blows at a mixed seven to 13 degrees.

The strongest gusts are to be expected at the beginning of the week: “The wind is strong to stormy on Tuesday,” says RTL meteorologist Björn Alexander wetter.de. It blows hardest on the mountains, but “even in the flatlands – for the beginning of May – it is tiling pretty well with peak gusts of between 70 and 90 kilometers per hour.”

Weather in Germany: Warning of hurricane-like gusts – “avoid staying outdoors”

By early Tuesday morning, the first effects of Eugen can already be felt. For the southwest The German Weather Service officially warns of gale-force gusts from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., in the time from midnight to 6 a.m. before gusts of wind. Above 1000 meters there are gale-force gusts with speeds between 100 and 115 kilometers per hour from the southwest. In exposed locations, hurricane gusts of up to 130 kilometers per hour must be expected. In addition, there is heavy continuous rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Breisgau region around Freiburg near the French border is hardest hit.

According to the German Weather Service, the dangers of the storm should not be underestimated. Specifically, uprooted trees and damaged roofs are mentioned. The DWD advises: “Close all windows and doors. Secure items outdoors. In particular, keep a distance from buildings, trees, scaffolding and high-voltage lines. If possible, avoid staying outside.”

Weather in Germany: The sun is taking back the country – 22 to 28 degrees on Mother’s Day

It remains positive that improvement is already in sight: the weather will turn around on Saturday. Up to ten hours of sunshine a day ensure regional maximum temperatures such as 22 degrees on the Lower Rhine. Occasionally, however, a cool wind can still slow down the temperatures, for example on the coast. On Mother’s Day, however, the sun peeks out across the board and ensures daily values ​​of 22 to 28 degrees. (as) * Merkur.de and fuldaerzeitung.de are offered by IPPEN.MEDIA

