Liliana Ester Maturano is his real name, but in the artistic world he is Tormenta, the voice of endearing songs like ‘Goodbye, boy from my neighborhood’ or ‘Brindo por ti y por mí’.

The Argentine interpreter He is already on Peruvian soil for an evening that will take his followers through the true tunnel of time. She will perform on the night of Friday the 31st at the Teatro Leguía Convention Center (Santa Beatriz), where she will be accompanied by great exponents of music, such as Carlos Burga with his tribute to José José, Tony Cam with the best of his repertoire and his great tribute to Sandro, Claudio Fabbri and Alfredo Correa. tickets in www.eticketperu.com.

— Your songs have been passed down from generation to generation. From vinyl to cassette, CD and now to digital platforms. What do you think is the secret?

— I think I was part of a whole generation that released popular romantic music throughout Latin America and it was very strong, a success. I think each song lasted for a year and a half of success and reached the whole family. The public was not as segmented as it is now and a large part of that repertoire from the 60s, 70s and 80s became classics that remained. It was also a very creative time, where most of us were singer-songwriters, we all generated classics that remained. It was a historic moment for Latin American music.

Argentina returned to Peru after eight years of absence. She will perform this Friday at the Teatro Leguía, where she will evoke the 70s and 80s. And she hopes to materialize a collaboration with Eva Ayllón. Photo: Andean

— Do you think there have been better times musically?

— I deeply love all that music from the 60s, 70s and late 80s, it seems to me that it was a very rich time in world music. Both in music in our language and in English. It marked me and was the one that formed me. As I always say, you have to respect. There is a new generation that consumes today, but also our music. My heart will always be with all the feeling that all that music brings.

— Lyrics like this are heard less and less, quite the contrary, misogynistic, violent lyrics are promoted.

— Poetry has been lost a lot in the letters, there is no talk of love, respect for women. Maybe that reflects a part of today’s society, which is more violent. I’m not a sociologist, but well I think that music always reflects society.

— And have you thought of a collaboration or a feat, as they call it now?

— Yes, by chance we had spoken with Eva Ayllón to do something together. God willing, let’s see if I can meet her on this trip.