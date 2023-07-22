Home page World

From: Bettina Menzel

Clouds near Meran in South Tyrol in July 2023 (symbol image). © IMAGO/Ulrich Wagner

Storms caused hundreds of emergency services to be deployed in Italy and Austria this week. Recordings from the South Tyrol fire brigade now show the consequences of the heavy rainfall.

Vahrn – In Italy and Austria there were some severe storms this week with hailstones the size of tennis balls and wind speeds of up to 160 kilometers per hour. In some places, roofs were torn off, power lines were cut and streets were flooded. The volunteer fire brigade in the Italian region of South Tyrol fights in a video with the consequences of the strong thunderstorm.

Severe weather in Italy: Video from the operation in South Tyrol shows the extent of the storm

Wind speeds of up to 160 kilometers per hour hit South Tyrol on Tuesday, followed by numerous emergency services. The fire brigade responded again on Thursday night. According to a video shared by the South Tyrol regional association on Twitter, the emergency services of the village of Vahrn in the autonomous province of Bolzano fought with masses of water that flowed down a mountain as a result of heavy rainfall. There were also floods in Schabs, about five kilometers away.

In northern Italy there were hurricane gusts, hail showers and heavy rain on Thursday night. Some of the hailstones were the size of tennis balls, which sometimes caused severe damage to houses and cars. The northern provinces of Venice, Padua, Vicenza and Treviso were particularly hard hit by the storms. According to the authorities, the fire brigade and civil defense received 350 emergency calls and around 200 operations.

For the time being, the danger of storms in Italy is apparently banned: the local weather service in the region for Bassano del Grappa predicts good weather and rising temperatures for Sunday, in the province of Bolzano in South Tyrol the weather conditions are also more stable on Sunday, according to the South Tyrol state weather service. However, the probability of showers or thunderstorms will increase again in the afternoon, it said.

Severe weather also in Austria: air mass limit continues over the Alps

Austria has also been hit by severe storms since the beginning of this week, leading to hail, rain, squalls and, as a result, local power outages in some parts of the country on Tuesday afternoon. In the south of Austria, the thunderstorm warning level was red on Friday. According to the UBIMET Severe Weather Center, there is currently still an air mass boundary over the Alpine region, which separates Atlantic air masses in the north from high-energy air masses in the Mediterranean region. Accordingly, showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue, especially in the south and south-east of the country. The situation initially calmed down on Sunday, but the likelihood of thunderstorms increased again at the beginning of the new week, according to the weather experts.