The Chilean midfielder of Athletico Paranaense in a live Twitch: “After that goal he fell into depression”
There are phrases that you regret having said immediately after saying them. The one that comes out of Arturo Vidal’s mouth is one of these, it couldn’t be otherwise. The Athletico Paranaense midfielder is in fact in the storm for a comment he made on Twitch, perhaps a joke thought out and expressed really badly, with a more than unpleasant content. The Chilean spoke about the German goalkeeper Robert Enke, who died in dramatic circumstances in 2009, by throwing himself under a train. The footballer had suffered from depression for years, a situation exacerbated in 2006 by the death of his daughter Lara from a rare heart disease.
The shocking sentence
Vidal was commenting on a video on Twitch in which his first goal with the Bayer Leverkusen shirt was depicted, dated 2007. The goalkeeper of the opponents – Hannover 96 – was precisely Enke. These are the words: “It was my first goal scored in Europe… That goalkeeper, after a while, fell into depression and killed himself”. Phrases that speak for themselves, of course, that Vidal seems to pronounce lightly without realizing the seriousness.
