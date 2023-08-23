There are phrases that you regret having said immediately after saying them. The one that comes out of Arturo Vidal’s mouth is one of these, it couldn’t be otherwise. The Athletico Paranaense midfielder is in fact in the storm for a comment he made on Twitch, perhaps a joke thought out and expressed really badly, with a more than unpleasant content. The Chilean spoke about the German goalkeeper Robert Enke, who died in dramatic circumstances in 2009, by throwing himself under a train. The footballer had suffered from depression for years, a situation exacerbated in 2006 by the death of his daughter Lara from a rare heart disease.