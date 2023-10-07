Crepet apologizes and eats millet in Un giorno da Pecora: “I said an unfortunate phrase about unhappiness”

“I made a mistake, an unfortunate phrase about unhappiness, if I wasn’t understood I obviously wasn’t able to express myself clearly. I apologize, I was absolutely wrong, and I apologize to all those who felt offended”. With these words Paolo Crepetpsychiatrist and writer, on Rai Radio 1 adjusts his focus on his last words regarding vegan women who had caused quite a stir.

WATCH THE VIDEO

“Good thing I’ve been out of the game for years,” Crepet said in the video. “You invite a girl to dinner and she eats millet. Not even seasoned with balsamic, but with apple cider vinegar. But what do you do with someone like that? The love? But then she remembers that afterwards she gets dark circles under her eyes. Since Crepet had brought up millet salad seasoned with apple cider vinegar in his statements, the hosts ironically proposed that he eat this very vegan dish, live. Which Crepet tasted willingly: “I took millet as an example because it is not exactly the image of passion, I wanted to talk about that“, she added to A Sheep’s Day. And what dish does sexuality bring to mind? “A fantastic spaghetti“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

