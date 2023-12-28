BERLIN, NEW HAMPSHIRE. At the rally Nikki Haley, the candidate for the Republican nomination answers people's questions. The format is that of townhall meeting and supporters and curious people participate and ask questions of all kinds.

And perhaps what came to the former governor of South Carolina, former UN ambassador with Trump and now his rival for the race for the White House, was completely unexpected.

“What do you think started the civil war?” a gentleman asked. Answer: «Well, you didn't come here with an easy question. However, I want to say that the Civil War broke out because of how the government managed power, people's freedom and what they could do.”

Then she turned to the voter and asked him how he would respond. “I'm not the one running for president.”

Haley then further articulated her thoughts and reiterated what the role of the government must be, how it must respect and promote freedom of religion, expression and economic freedom without meddling in people's lives.

The voter said he was “surprised” that the response contained no reference to slavery. “What do you want me to say about slavery,” Haley then replied, closing the back and forth and moving on.

But that back and forth certainly couldn't end there. The spotlight has been on Haley for some time, her rise in the polls is undeniable, her rallies attract more and more people and in New Hampshire for example, she has obtained very important support such as that of governor Sununu. The hypothesis that he could beat Trump in the state primaries on January 23 is not far-fetched. Media coverage is also now total. So an exchange of opinions – polite as in Haley style – like the one in Berlin on Wednesday evening certainly could not go unnoticed.

Over the course of the evening, Haley's campaign received several requests to clarify its thinking and the reason “of forgetfulness” of slavery as a disruptive force in the outbreak of the Civil War of 1861. Thus on Thursday morning – more than 12 hours late from the patatrac, underline some analysts expert in electoral flows – Nikki Haley clarified during a radio interview also from New Hampshire. «Obviously she – she said she a The Pulse of NH – the Civil War is linked to slavery. We know it and this is the easy part of the whole story.” So Haley returned to the spotlight on the broader sense of individual freedom that “matters to all individuals” and that “we cannot have anyone ever take away people's freedoms”, as happened with slavery. She then repeated the same words at a rally this morning.

Historians agree that slavery was the primary cause of the Civil War although there are other reasons. Including the fear of the Southern States of losing power and economic strength towards the more populous and developed North; therefore the South believed it could create its own union and secede. Those in the North considered this breach a violation of the Constitution.

To demonstrate the difficulty in which Haley found herself, is also the accusation that the former governor of South Carolina made against the author of the question, that of being a democratic infiltrator. To the reporters who then asked him several questions, the man did not want to give either his name or his party affiliation.

Haley's uncertainties gave his rivals a great opportunity to strike. She also reacted President Biden with a tweet: «Of course it's about slavery», the short post.

Haley is Trump's most fearsome rival even though the former president is clearly ahead in the polls in Iowa where the vote will take place on January 15th. In New Hampshire however, depending on the research institutes, the advantage varies between 15 and 4 points. The comeback was not considered out of reach for Haley.

In a duel with Biden instead – should he get the nomination – Haley would clearly win. To date you have a 16 point lead over the President.