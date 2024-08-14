Spanish authorities are investigating singer Katy Perry for allegedly filming without permission a music video among the ecologically sensitive sand dunes in the Balearic Islands. The BBC reports it.

The video for her latest single Lifetimes shows the singer enjoying the beaches and partying in clubs on the islands of Ibiza and Formentera. But scenes believed to have been filmed amid protected dunes on the island of S’Espalmador in Formentera have raised concerns. A statement from the Spanish government, the British site reports, said the production company responsible for the video had not asked for permission. Katy Perry has not commented.