After the heat, storms are moving across Germany. © Hauke-Christian Dittrich/dpa

After the heat, now comes the heavy rain: in many places there are flooded cellars and streets. For a train with around 260 people on board, the journey ends at a fallen tree in Bavaria.

Berlin – After the heat, severe storms with heavy rain and hail swept across parts of Germany. North Rhine-Westphalia, Lower Saxony, Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg were particularly affected in the evening. Emergency services there reported flooded cellars and flooded streets in many places. There are no reports of any serious injuries or deaths so far. The storms were preceded by a heat wave with temperatures of up to 36.5 degrees on Tuesday in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler in Rhineland-Palatinate. According to preliminary data from the German Weather Service, this was the hottest day of the year so far.

Fallen tree prevents Eurocity from continuing its journey

In Bavaria, a Eurocity collided with a tree that had fallen onto the tracks and came to a stop. This was reported by a spokesman for Deutsche Bahn. Around 260 people were on board at the incident near Bad Endorf (Rosenheim district). According to the federal police, there were no injuries. The section of track between Bad Endorf and Prien near Lake Chiemsee has been closed since shortly after 7 p.m. The track is expected to be reopened in the early hours of Wednesday, according to DB. The overhead line was damaged and needed to be repaired. The passengers were taken to Prien in minibuses. Long-distance trains turned around or ended their journey early.

Water in underpasses and on roads

In Baden-Württemberg, the district of Karlsruhe was particularly affected by severe storms. The flood control center warned in the evening that, due to extremely heavy rain in some areas, water levels in some streams and small rivers in Baden-Württemberg could rise sharply during the night and throughout Wednesday.

After a heavy thunderstorm, a car in Bruchsal is standing in water up to its bonnet. © René Priebe/dpa

In view of the severe weather, the Karlsruhe police are asking people to avoid non-urgent journeys. The Karlsruhe District Fire Brigade Association announced shortly before midnight that firefighters had so far completed more than 500 operations. Around 300 operations are still open. “However, these are not time-critical.” In total, several hundred people are deployed.

A Eurocity collided with a fallen tree. © Uwe Lein/dpa

In some places, water is half a meter high on the streets or in underpasses, said a police spokesman. The area around Bretten and Bruchsal is particularly affected.

About 25 residents have to leave the nursing home

In East Frisia, too, heavy rainfall led to hundreds of fire service operations. The town of Aurich was particularly affected, said a spokesman for the operations center in Wittmund. Around 25 residents of a nursing home had to be brought to a sports hall in the evening. Ceiling panels had come loose in the home. It is not yet clear how long the people had to spend in the sports hall. The German Red Cross was caring for the residents, it was said. In an Aurich hospital, forces from several fire departments and the Technical Relief Agency worked to prevent an evacuation.

Flooded cellars also in Duisburg

In North Rhine-Westphalia, a spokesman for the Duisburg fire brigade said in the evening: “All available emergency services are deployed.” Almost the entire city area was affected. The clear focus of the operations was problems with water – flooding in basements and underpasses. The police also reported several flooded areas on the Autobahn 59 and Autobahn 42 near Duisburg. They warned of aquaplaning. dpa