Francesco Facchinetti again at the center of the controversy. This time it’s a dizzying holiday to create gossip on the web. The cost of the vacation that the VIP is spending with his family in the Caribbean is causing a lot of discussion.

In these days Francesco Facchinetti and his family are spending a wonderful holiday in the Caribbean, precisely on Mustique Island. It is a small private island located in the Lesser Antilles. What has not gone unnoticed by the curious eyes is the stratospheric cost to stay in this paradise. Let’s find out the number together.

Mustique Island is a private island in the Lesser Antilles which has about 500 inhabitants. According to what has emerged, the journey to get to the island alone amounts to around 3,000 euros; obviously the figure refers only to the outward journey. Mustique Island looks like a real paradise for VIPs. Often, in fact, the island also has the pleasure of hosting Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Travel expenses must then be added to those relating to the stay. In this regard, we know that the facilities on Mustique Island offer different packages, each with a different cost. We know that for a minimum stay of 3 nights the figure is around 500 euros.

On the other hand, the figure is higher if you decide to stay for a longer time and in exclusive structures. In this case, in fact, the cost to stay on Mistique Island is around 2000 euros per day.