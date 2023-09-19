The case that engulfed the program “Giù la mask”, the Radio 1 radio program hosted by Marcello Foa, is causing discussion. If yesterday General Vannacci was present on the connection, today the guest was Massimo Citro della Riva, a “no vax” doctor, who was suspended by the Medical Association. He has the task of talking about Covid, after having published the book Heresy.

“With inoculation, we introduce a dangerous toxin into the body without the slightest attenuation, which in fact produces all the damage we are seeing: it is useless for us to pretend that this is not the case. It is of no use because it is not a vaccine,” says the doctor. “Of course,” replies Foa. “Indeed, not only have they attenuated it – continues Massimo Citro della Riva – but they have strengthened it, making it even more dangerous. It’s a disaster, it’s a desire to do harm: it’s evident.” “Dangerous” statements for Rai which distanced itself by dissociating itself.

The controversial interview sparked controversy, among other things in a period in which infections are increasing. “I wonder what idea of ​​public service is behind the invitation to Massimo Citro della Riva, who was suspended by the Medical Association, to talk about Covid, shooting zero on vaccines – question, in a post on X, Filippo Sensi , Democratic Party senator – I wonder what they are doing with Rai, with responsibility towards those who listen. Shame”. The national secretary of the Italian Left, Nicola Fratoianni, parliamentarian of the Green Left Alliance, also intervenes: “Here we go again, the new radio broadcast of the season of occupation of the company by the right has exceeded all limits: now they have a doctor talking about Covid suspended by the Medical Association which sends the message to Italians that vaccines are dangerous. And this would be a public service? It is not enough for the company to distance itself: that program and that host cannot continue to damage the credibility of the major cultural reality of our country”.